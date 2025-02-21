TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Trading Up 15.2% – What’s Next?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

