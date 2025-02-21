iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.81. 6,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.