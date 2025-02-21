PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

