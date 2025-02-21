Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.
TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.
In related news, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
