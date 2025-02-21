Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $302.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.51. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.