Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,910. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

