JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

