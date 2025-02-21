Compass Planning Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after buying an additional 659,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

