Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90). Approximately 91,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 112,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Nexteq Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.08.

Nexteq Company Profile

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) (formerly Quixant plc) is a leading technology partner to major global industrial equipment manufacturers. The Group’s specialist outsourced solutions serve a range of selected end markets through its two divisions, Quixant and Densitron, enabling its customers to innovate where it matters most.

Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.

