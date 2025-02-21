Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90). Approximately 91,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 112,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).
Nexteq Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.08.
Nexteq Company Profile
Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.
