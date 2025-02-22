2,711 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,762.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vontier by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

