Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,563 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises about 1.7% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

