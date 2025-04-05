Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 358 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $289.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

