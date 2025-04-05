Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $4.61 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,764 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up about 0.4% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $271.40 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.07 and its 200-day moving average is $324.74.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

