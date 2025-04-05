RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

