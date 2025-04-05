Mizuho Bank Ltd. Purchases Shares of 800 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

