Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,441 shares of company stock valued at $108,901,692 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.