Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

