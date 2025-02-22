1,781 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

