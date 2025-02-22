Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 193,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

