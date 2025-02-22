Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,379 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $135.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

