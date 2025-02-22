FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

