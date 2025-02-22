Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Limbach worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 531 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limbach Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ LMB opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMB

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.