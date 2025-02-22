Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

CB opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

