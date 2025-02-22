Bell Bank Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,007,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,549,000 after buying an additional 49,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,872,000 after acquiring an additional 341,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,058,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,309,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.45 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.62.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

