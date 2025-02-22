Bell Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 18.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $249,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.