BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $149,991.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,098.24. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

