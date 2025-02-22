T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $271.41. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

