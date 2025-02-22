SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.80 and its 200-day moving average is $576.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

