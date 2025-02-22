Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.90 and traded as low as C$12.65. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$12.65, with a volume of 18,572 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The company has a market cap of C$224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

