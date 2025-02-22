Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
IMSI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.53. 251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
