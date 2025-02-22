Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

IMSI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.53. 251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

