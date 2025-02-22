Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VID
Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.