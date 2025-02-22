Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.99. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 521,756 shares traded.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Stories

