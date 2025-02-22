Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 30.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). 19,404,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 11.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.71.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
