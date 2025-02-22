Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

