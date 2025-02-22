City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.77. City Developments shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 6,804 shares trading hands.
City Developments Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
