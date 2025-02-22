Head to Head Comparison: Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) vs. Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Profitability

This table compares Chanson International and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Borealis Foods N/A -28.23% -3.08%

Volatility and Risk

Chanson International has a beta of -4.67, indicating that its share price is 567% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $17.25 million 0.14 $30,000.00 N/A N/A Borealis Foods -$1.62 million -81.43 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Chanson International and Borealis Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chanson International has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Summary

Chanson International beats Borealis Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

(Get Free Report)

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.