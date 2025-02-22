Cypress Capital LLC Sells 453 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.81. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

