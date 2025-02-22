44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $625.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

