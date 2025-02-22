Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

