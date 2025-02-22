Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

