Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

