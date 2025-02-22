Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.8 million-$256.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.3 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Endava stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Endava has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

