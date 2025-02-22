Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.0% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,367,000 after purchasing an additional 992,467 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $154.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.