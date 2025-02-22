IPH Limited (IPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
IPH Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.
About IPH
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.