IPH Limited (IPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.

