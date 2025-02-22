Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

