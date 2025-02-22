Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.68. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

