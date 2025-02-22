Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.95. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

