TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Acquires 34,952 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 34,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $978,306.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,317.50. This represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 6,795 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $191,347.20.

On Thursday, February 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 74,981 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $2,070,225.41.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Stephens increased their target price on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TruBridge by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

