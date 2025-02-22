Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

