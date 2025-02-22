B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

BTG stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after purchasing an additional 438,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 272,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,510,000 after buying an additional 130,638 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

